Bengaluru Bandh on September 26: What will be closed and what will be open

Farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations have scheduled a Bengaluru Bandh for Tuesday, September 26 from 6am to 6pm. With more than 150 organisations having pledged their support for the bandh, expressing solidarity with the farmer groups protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the bandh is anticipated to bring various city operations to a halt. The protesters have also planned a protest march from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle on September 26.PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, has said the association is extending its support in the fight for Cauvery water. He confirmed that hotels and restaurants will also remain closed on September 26. Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola Uber Drivers' and Owners' Association, first announced their support for the bandh, but later withdrew. He said they would instead support the Karnataka bandh called by Vatal Nagaraj's Kannada Chaluvali and other pro-Kannada organisations. "There was a meeting where in it was decided that another bandh would be held statewide. We have decided to participate in the statewide bandh and have withdrawn from the Bengaluru bandh as we cannot participate both the days," he said.Here's what else will remain open or closed: .Schools associated with the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) have also declared holiday on September 26. The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has extended moral support to the bandh, but a call regarding holiday for schools is yet to be taken. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services will also be affected as the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)-backed staff have decided to participate in the bandh. .The Kannada film industry has also supported the bandh, therefore multiplexes are likely to be shut on September 26. Malls and industries will also remain shut. But essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, and government offices will remain open. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will also operate Namma Metro services as usual.The Supreme Court on September 21 had refused to interfere with the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government cited rain deficit in the state as the reason for its inability to release Cauvery water. The decision has led to protests breaking out in several parts of Karnataka. Kurubur Shanthakumar, head of the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti and president of the Sugarcane Growers’ Association, issued the initial call for the bandh on September 26. To propose a date for a statewide strike in Karnataka, pro-Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj has also called a conference of many organisations on September 25..The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) said it has not issued any directive to its member companies regarding the bandh. Instead, it has encouraged the companies to evaluate the situation, considering potential business implications. "We recommend that individual companies make decisions that align with the best interests of their employees, operations, and business objectives," said Krishna Kumar Gowda, general manager of the ORRCA.