Bengaluru Bandh on September 26: What will be closed and what will be open

Farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations have scheduled a Bengaluru Bandh for Tuesday, September 26 from 6am to 6pm. With more than 150 organisations having pledged their support for the bandh, expressing solidarity with the farmer groups protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the bandh is anticipated to bring various city operations to a halt. The protesters have also planned a protest march from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle on September 26.

PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, has said the association is extending its support in the fight for Cauvery water. He confirmed that hotels and restaurants will also remain closed on September 26.

Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola Uber Drivers' and Owners' Association, first announced their support for the bandh, but later withdrew. He said they would instead support the Karnataka bandh called by Vatal Nagaraj's Kannada Chaluvali and other pro-Kannada organisations.

"There was a meeting where in it was decided that another bandh would be held statewide. We have decided to participate in the statewide bandh and have withdrawn from the Bengaluru bandh as we cannot participate both the days," he said.

Here's what else will remain open or closed: