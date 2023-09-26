Bengaluru Bandh: Airlines issue travel advisories, ask passengers to report early

Akasa Air and SpiceJet also issued advisories for their passengers in Bengaluru. “Due to the Bandh declared in Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, there may be an impact on public transport facilities for travel to and from the airport. To ensure a seamless experience, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your Akasa Air flight. Please check your flight status here: https://bit.ly/qpfltsts," Akasa Air said on X, formerly Twitter.

Akasa Air also offered its customers an option to book an alternate, available flight at no additional cost. "In case you choose not to travel to or from Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, you may request to be rebooked on an alternate, available flight at no additional cost, by calling our Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131," said Akasa Air.