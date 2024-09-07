Bengaluru auto driver faces jail time, fine of Rs 30,000 for assaulting woman

R Muthuraj, a Bengaluru-based auto rickshaw driver, will reportedly have to cough up Rs 30,000 to secure bail and face at least four days of jail time, after being arrested for slapping and threatening a woman who cancelled a ride in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on September 3 and a video of the assault, recorded by the woman, has since gone viral.

It is learnt that the woman had double-booked auto rickshaws on ride-hailing apps, and then cancelled one after both of them showed up at the same time. Muthuraj, who is a driver with the Ola app, was allegedly angered by the ride cancellation and slapped and verbally abused the young woman, who recorded the altercation on her mobile phone.

As per a report by the Times of India, Muthuraj has been charged under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Magadi Road police decided to present him in court rather than grant station bail due to the seriousness of the offence, the report said.

The driver admitted to the police that he lost his temper after the ride cancellation, and was unable to justify why he abused and assaulted the woman. The legal fees to secure bail will set him back by at least Rs 30,000. “He’ll have to wait until Monday to apply for bail, and even if it's granted, the paperwork won’t be completed until Tuesday or Wednesday,” ToI quoted an investigating officer as saying.

The report added that transport authorities have also taken note of the incident, with the Additional Commissioner of Transport, C Mallikarjuna, telling TOI that a report has been requested from the jurisdictional RTO. They will decide on suspending Muthuraj’s driving licence and permit after the report is reviewed.