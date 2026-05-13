Bengaluru: Auto driver burnt alive after e-scooter battery explodes

A 65-year-old auto driver was burnt alive in his sleep after the battery of an electric scooter he had plugged in for charging exploded inside his house in Murphy Town under the Halasuru police limits early on Tuesday, May 12.

The deceased, Lourd Nathan, lived on the ground floor of a two-storey house in 1st Square, Murphy Town. His elder son, L Frank Anthony, a cab driver who resides on the first floor with his wife, filed a police complaint.

According to the police, Nathan had gone to bed around 11 pm on Monday after plugging in an Okinawa electric scooter, which belonged to Anthony, for charging. Nathan, who had stopped driving his autorickshaw due to health issues, slept in a small room near the scooter.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Nathan switched off the charger after three to four hours. Around 3 am, Anthony and his wife were awakened by a loud explosion from the ground floor. A fire had broken out in the room where Nathan was sleeping.

Anthony rushed downstairs and managed to break open the door. He pulled Nathan out, but the 65-year-old had already sustained severe burn injuries. He was immediately taken to Bowring Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The fire also damaged household items, including a sofa, television, and plastic chairs.

Police suspect the battery overheated and exploded, though a short circuit has not been ruled out. Forensic experts have inspected the spot and will ascertain the exact cause. The Electrical Inspectorate will also submit a report.

Halasuru police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating further.