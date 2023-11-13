Bengaluru: At least 26 reported cases of eye injuries after Deepavali celebrations

At least 26 people, including children, were injured and hospitalised in Bengaluru after sustaining injuries in the eyes while bursting firecrackers. Since Sunday night, 22 people were admitted to the Narayana Nethralaya and four were being treated at the Minto hospital.

Among them 12 have suffered critical injuries in the eyes.

The sources in the Karnataka health department said that arrangements have been made at the government run Victoria Hospital and Minto Hospitals for round the clock facility during the festive season and doctors have been deputed to attend patients who suffer injuries in the eye.