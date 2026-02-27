Azim Premji varsity faces flak for not withdrawing police complaint against its own students

In the letter titled ‘In Solidarity With APU’s Student Body’, Bahutva Karnataka said students who organised the discussion on the Kunan-Poshpora mass rape allegations were within their constitutional rights, even if the event had not been formally sanctioned by the university.

The letter further states that the FIR filed under section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) “amounts to equating the vandalism perpetrated by the goons … to the initiative taken by your students to organise an internal meeting to discuss critical ideas”.

The letter argues that if students’ rights to free association and critical thinking are not protected, “it reflects poorly on University authorities.” It cites the APU Student Council’s position that punishment should be proportionate to what it called a procedural lapse, especially when compared to the “clearly criminal” vandalism by ABVP members.

A parent of a current APU student, who signed the letter, told TNM that his support stems from witnessing the incident unfold through messages from his child.

The parent added, “One of the reasons why we decided on APU is that it has academic freedom. Dissenting voices were allowed. And I think it’s ridiculous to say you can’t read in the college without the college signing off.” He also pointed out that the discussion itself had been peaceful.

Recalling the parent orientation programme, he said the university had emphasised how the campus architecture is designed to allow spontaneous gathering. “The point of college is to be able to meet and discuss things,” the parent said.

He also noted that while they appreciated that APU acted quickly to ensure student safety during the ABVP intrusion, the responsibility does not end there.

“Protecting the students from harm is the start, not the end. They have to protect the students’ right to expression,” he said. “Now the college has filed a complaint against the students themselves. Of course it is a worrying precedent.”

The parent added that such action would make students “second-guess themselves” before expressing opinions. Calling the move “profoundly illiberal”, he said it “reeks of authoritarianism” and undermines the liberal arts principles they believed the university stood for.

The letter requests the university to withdraw the FIR, ensure action against those who assaulted students and staff and reaffirm its commitment to protecting fundamental rights on campus.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said private universities were failing to protect dissent on their campuses. “Ashoka didn’t stand up for @Mahmudabad , now Azim Premji Uni files complaint against students rather than ABVP vandals. What’s wrong with these spineless Uni s & their founders? Ivy League alums now cowering under fascist diktats- hide your faces, cowards! (sic)”

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress, also condemned ABVP’s conduct, saying: From Azim Premji University to JNU, ABVP’s politics are defined not by debate but by disruption and violence. Instead of winning arguments, it tries to silence them with force. This is not student leadership — this is organised intimidation. Campuses deserve ideas, not aggression.”