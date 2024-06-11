Bengaluru: Ambulance carrying critically ill baby stopped, driver attacked by miscreants

In a shocking incident, an ambulance carrying a five-month old baby, who was in a critical condition, was waylaid by a group of allegedly intoxicated men near Nelamangala toll plaza in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 9. The accused had pursued the ambulance for several kilometers before forcing it to stop at the toll plaza, according to a report by India Today.

The assailants, who were traveling in a Toyota Innova, were reported to have been enraged at being overtaken by the ambulance driver who was driving at high speeds as the baby was on oxygen support and in need of immediate medical attention.

Video footage of the harrowing incident taken by a passenger inside the ambulance was circulated widely on social media on Sunday night. The visuals show the group of men verbally and physically abusing the ambulance driver, angrily demanding that he step out. The incident took place in front of police officers manning the toll plaza, who can be seen intervening immediately and taking control of the situation, allowing the ambulance driver, who was identified as John, to race to the hospital where the baby was given medical care.

"An ambulance driver was driving his vehicle fast and overtook an Innova car. The people in the Innova opposed him overtaking the vehicle. Near the Nelamangala toll, people in Innova took over the ambulance and assaulted the driver. We have registered an FIR and are investigating further. We will find in inquiry if they were inebriated when they were driving the vehicle", Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baldandi stated.