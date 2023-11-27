Bengaluru airport Terminal 2 to soon allow devices in bags during security screening

Passengers travelling through Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal 2 (T2) will soon enjoy a more efficient and first-of-its-kind security process. They will no longer be required to take out personal electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, watches and chargers, from their handbags during security checks before boarding. According to a Money Control report, the trial run of CTX machines is underway and initially will only be implemented at domestic gates.

The CTX machines will be seamlessly integrated with the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS). Passengers won't need to place their electronic gadgets in a separate tray during security checks, as security officials can inspect all contents through the CTX machines. The new machines will allow operators to rotate the view and examine the bag contents, reducing the need for re-checks and physical inspections.