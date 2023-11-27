Bengaluru airport Terminal 2 to soon allow devices in bags during security screening

Passengers travelling through Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal 2 (T2) will soon enjoy a more efficient and first-of-its-kind security process. They will no longer be required to take out personal electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, watches and chargers, from their handbags during security checks before boarding. According to a Money Control report, the trial run of CTX machines is underway and initially will only be implemented at domestic gates.
The CTX machines will be seamlessly integrated with the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS). Passengers won't need to place their electronic gadgets in a separate tray during security checks, as security officials can inspect all contents through the CTX machines. The new machines will allow operators to rotate the view and examine the bag contents, reducing the need for re-checks and physical inspections.
The system will allow passengers to leave electronic items and LAGs (liquids, aerosols, and gels) in their bags and facilitate a quicker screening process and decrease processing time at security checkpoints leading to expedite the divesting process, reduce contact points, and enhance hygiene. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has mandated that all major airports handling 50 lakh passengers install 3D CTX machines for cabin checks by the year's end.
Terminal 2, also known as a 'terminal in a garden,' was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022. Domestic operations at T2 began on January 15, 2023, and international flight operations commenced on September 12. While Terminal 1 (T1) serves domestic flights, Terminal 2 is exclusively dedicated to international carriers and hosts domestic flights for AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara. The construction cost of Terminal 2's first phase, estimated at Rs 13,000 crores, covers a built-up area of around 2.5 lakh square metres, with an additional 4.41 lakh square metres planned for the second phase.