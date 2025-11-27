Bengaluru airport sees more than 40 delays, 2 diversions amid dense fog

Flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, were disrupted early morning on Thursday, November 27, as dense fog reduced visibility following overnight drizzle. At least 48 flights were delayed and two were diverted due to poor visibility, airport authorities said.

A KIA spokesperson told ANI that the disruptions were recorded from 5.30 am. The fog formed after light rainfall in the early hours, significantly affecting aircraft movement and scheduling. Despite the conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not issue any severe weather warning for the region.

According to reports, flight delays ranged from a minimum of one minute to a maximum of 69 minutes.

Two departures were diverted due to reduced visibility. An Air India Express flight from Mangaluru was diverted to Chennai, while an Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Kochi.

The IMD classifies fog based on visibility levels. Visibility up to 500 metres is termed shallow fog, around 200 metres as moderate fog, and anything below 50 metres is considered dense fog.

Earlier this month, on November 11, dense fog at KIA reduced visibility to between 50 and 100 metres, leading to delays for about 21 flights.

Although Kempegowda International Airport is equipped with CAT III-B runways, which are designed to support operations in low-visibility conditions, fog during the winter months continues to cause frequent flight delays. Such disruptions typically ease only after visibility improves, usually after 9 am.