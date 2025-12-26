Bengaluru airport extends free pick-up time at T1 from 10 to 15 minutes

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has revised the newly introduced pickup rules at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 1, extending the free parking duration at designated pickup areas to 15 minutes starting December 26.

The updated policy follows the rollout of new pickup rules on December 13, under which commercial vehicles were required to wait at parking zones P3 and P4. These zones earlier offered 10 minutes of complimentary parking.

With the extension, cab drivers will now get 15 minutes of free wait time, exceeding which they will be charged Rs 100 for a half-hour slot and Rs 50 for every additional hour.

Passengers can reach the parking areas through shuttle buses operating every seven minutes, as well as buggies and cars available at Terminal 1.

The update comes after cab drivers recently protested the airport’s new lane segregation and parking fee system at the arrival zones. The lane system, implemented at Terminal 2 on December 11 and extended to Terminal 1 from December 13, allowed all vehicles eight minutes of free access at the pick-up zone, after which they were charged Rs 150 for 8–13 minutes and Rs 300 for 13–18 minutes.