Bengaluru airport cancels entry fee for vehicles following outrage

Bengaluru airport authorities have revoked entry fees for private and commercial vehicles picking up passengers, hours after introducing it. A notification from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) had said that the new fee structure would come into effect from Monday, May 20, which triggered public outrage.

According to the fee structure, private vehicles (whiteboard) were asked to pay upto Rs 150 for seven to 14 minutes of access. Private vehicles staying for less than seven minutes would not incur any charges.

Commercial vehicles, including cabs, were to pay an entry fee of Rs 150 for up to seven minutes, with the fee increasing to Rs 300 if they exceed seven minutes. Buses were charged an entry fee of Rs 600, while tempo travellers would have to pay Rs 300.

The airport also installed a new charge board that said vehicles that are unattended for 15 minutes would be towed to the nearest police station at the owner's expense. A lost ticket would incur a fee of Rs 600, and drivers were instructed not to leave their vehicles unattended.

This fee structure was intended to apply to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport.