Bengaluru: After brutal murder, BBMP tightens rules for paying guest accommodations

Days after a woman was murdered inside a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued stringent guidelines for issuing and renewing trade licences for PG facilities within its jurisdiction.

As per the BBMP Act 2020, all PGs have to adhere to a set of mandatory norms to obtain or renew their trade licences. These include mandatory CCTV surveillance covering all entry and exit points as well as corridors, with a requirement to store footage for 90 days.

The guidelines also mandate that each occupant must be provided with a minimum of 70 square feet of space. Other requirements include the maintenance of hygienic washrooms, provision of adequate drinking water, and the presence of a security guard on the premises 24/7.

In addition, facilities must obtain fire safety clearance before a licence is granted, and display emergency helpline numbers prominently. The guidelines also state that facilities must follow solid waste segregation for their waste disposal.

A 24-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her paying guest (PG) accommodation on July 23. CCTV visuals from the PG accommodation shows the woman being hacked to death by a man.