Bengaluru: After 4 years, BMRCL allows film shooting in metro trains and premises

After a gap of 4-years, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has lifted its ban on shooting films, documentaries and advertisements on the metro premises and trains. As per reports, the decision was taken to increase the non-fare box revenue of the BMRCL. Filmmakers must now pay a licence fee of Rs 50,000 per hour, with a daily maximum set at Rs 6 lakh. Before publicly releasing the film, filmmakers must secure the BMRCL's consent by presenting the final film output.

The new guidelines were issued on Friday, November 24 evening. Indian nationals are required to submit a film shoot application 30 days in advance, while foreign nationals must do so 60 days ahead, along with a detailed script. Filming on tracks is prohibited without prior permission, and efforts must be made to minimise inconvenience to passengers.