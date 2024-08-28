Bengaluru: 76-year-old dies after being bit by stray dogs during morning walk

In a tragic incident in north Bengaluru, a 76-year-old retired schoolteacher, Rajdulari Sinha, lost her life after being bit by a pack of stray dogs on Wednesday, August 28. The incident occurred around 6.30 am near the 7th residential camp, Airforce East, close to Jalahalli. Rajdulari was out for her morning walk near her son-in-law's house when a group of 10-12 stray dogs attacked her.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Rajdulari succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital and was declared "brought dead" upon arrival.

A passerby, Hariskrishnan, who witnessed the horrific attack, shared his account on social media platform X. He expressed guilt for being unable to assist Rajdulari due to a compound wall but mentioned that another man eventually arrived and managed to chase the dogs away.

“Its a tragic scene in the morning itself.Dozen of stray dogs attack a lady.I shouted,and my family joined me,until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked.Jalahalli Airforce playground,Vidyaranyapura.I am guilty that I couldnt help her because of this wall. @IAF_MCC @RajnathSingh_in ” he said.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death at the Gangammana Gudi Police Station.