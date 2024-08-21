Bengaluru: 500 robotic spine surgeries conducted at Manipal Hospitals

The Manipal Institute of Robotic Spine Surgery (MIRSS) at Manipal Hospital has completed 500 spine surgeries using advanced robotics in nine months since the inception of the program. A press meet was conducted which highlighted the impact of the procedure on a wide range of individuals ranging from a 6-year-old child to a 98-year-old adult. All of the surgeries were done under the supervision of Dr S Vidyadhara, robotic spine surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru Old Airport Road.

“This accomplishment not only highlights the technological prowess available at the Institute but also underscores the dedication and expertise of the hospital’s surgical team,” a statement from the institute said. The institute highlighted the story of how the surgery helped Mr Karnataka second runner-up, Vamshi Reddy, was affected by a life-altering event when a tragic car accident caused him severe physical injuries.

Vamshi was 28-year-old when the accident happened, which led to the death of his friend. Initially treated at a local hospital, Vamshi was transferred to Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, where he was placed under the care of Dr S Vidyadhara. The radiological investigations revealed that he sustained a clavicle fracture and an unstable spine injury with a three-column fracture at the L1 vertebral level.

“On April 4, Vamshi underwent a robotic-assisted percutaneous stabilisation of the spine. The surgery was a resounding success, and just hours later, he took his first steps—a moment that filled him with hope. Despite the initial discomfort, his recovery was swift and steady,” hospital authorities said.