Bengaluru: 5-year-old dies of suspected food poisoning, investigation underway

A five-year-old Bengaluru boy identified as Dheeraj died of suspected food poisoning while his parents Balaraj and Nagalakshmi are availing treatement at KIMS Hospital. The incident took place on Monday, October 7. After falling ill due to alleged food poisoning they were rushed to the hospital at around 10 am. However, Dheeraj was declared brought dead.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the death. The condition of the parents is said to be stable.

The deceased’s father Balaraj works as a food delivery executive. The family reportedly fell sick after consuming a cake that Balaraj brought home due to a cancelled order. While it is suspected that the cake could have been contaminated, Balaraj informed the authorities that they also had some other food, including papad. Authorities have collected the food samples consumed by the victims to investigate the reason behind the death.

“We have collected the evidence, including the food items they consumed, for testing and are awaiting lab reports to know the cause behind the food poisoning,” said Vijayanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandan Kumar.

A forensic examination of the leftover food is underway to establish if the food was contaminated.

In such cases, a series of critical medical tests are performed to determine whether a death was caused by food poisoning. These procedures help identify toxins, bacteria, or other causes that may have led to the fatality.

Speaking to TNM, Indian Medical Association-Karnataka’s President, Dr Srinivasa, said that there are various tests done to reach a conclusion such as autopsy and stomach content analysis, toxicology tests, microbiological testing, chemical analysis of leftover food among others. “The body must be sent for post mortem and gastric aspiration must be done and the contents of the stomach must be sent for analysis. This is most important, but if the food has already been absorbed, blood must be analysed to detect any toxins,” he said.

During an autopsy, pathologists examine the stomach and intestines for signs of inflammation or lesions, which may indicate poisoning. The contents of the stomach are collected and analysed for the presence of bacteria, toxins, or chemicals that could have led to the family’s illness, Dr Srinivasa explained.

Blood and tissue samples from the liver and kidneys are also tested for toxins like heavy metals, pesticides, or chemicals. Toxicology screenings look for specific toxins or any harmful substances that could be linked to contaminated food. To pinpoint the source of poisoning, samples of stomach contents, stool, and tissue are cultured to detect bacteria such as Salmonella or E coli, which are common causes of food borne illnesses, he said.

Any leftover food or drink consumed by the family is also tested for bacterial contamination or the presence of chemical toxins.