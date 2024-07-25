Bengaluru: 24-year-old woman stabbed to death in Koramangala hostel

A 24-year-old woman, Kriti Kumari, was found murdered at her hostel in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area. The incident occurred at Bhargavi Staying Homes For Ladies in Venkatreddy Layout, just over a kilometre from the South East Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office and the Koramangala police station.

Kriti Kumari, a native of Bihar, worked in sales and marketing for a private firm. She had returned from work around 10 pm. The murder took place between 11.10 pm and 11.30 pm on the third floor of the hostel. According to police, she sustained multiple stab wounds while she was alone in her room.

The other residents of the paying guest accommodation heard the commotion but were too scared to come out. They locked their doors until the accused had escaped, after which they alerted the police. The assailant was reportedly known to the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sara Fathima visited the scene and is carrying out the investigation. The police examined CCTV footage to track the suspect. They have identified the accused and launched a massive search operation to apprehend him.