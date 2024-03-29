Bengaluru: 24-year-old dies after friend's prank turns fatal

A 24-year-old Bengaluru resident died tragically after a fun gesture intended to be a joke turned fatal. Yogesh Ramajinappa, a resident of Ashwathnagar, died on March 27 due to severe injuries in his rectum and internal organs after his friend Murali (23) put the hose pipe of a compressor into Yogesh’s backside, releasing air at high pressure. Murali, a car service centre employee, has been arrested by the police and an investigation is underway.

According to reports , Yogesh had taken his friend’s bike to Murali’s service centre for a wash on March 25. After washing the bike, Murali was drying it with an air compressor when he allegedly blew air in Yogesh’s face for fun. Yogesh then reportedly turned his back and bent down in playful jest and Murali released air at high pressure at his posterior. Though Yogesh was not very close to the pipe, the high pressure of the air caused severe damage to his anus and rectum.