Bengaluru: 21-year-old student killed for resisting sexual harassment of friends

Three persons have been arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly attacking and murdering a 21-year-old, who resisted the accused from filming his female friends while they were swimming. The accused have been identified as Chandru, Nagesh, and Murali, all of them are residents of Honnapura in Ramanagara district. The deceased is Puneeth, a B.Com student in Vidyavardhaka College, located in Basaveshwara Nagar of Bengaluru.

According to reports, on October 26, Puneeth and a group of his seven classmates, including two women, went for a picnic to ASP Layout Farmhouse in Chikkanahalli. While the women were at the swimming pool, the three accused barged inside the private farmhouse and started taking videos of the women. They allegedly threatened them asking who permitted them to stay at the farmhouse and attacked the students.

Puneeth sustained serious injuries on his head after being hit by a wooden log. He was initially taken to the Ramanagara district government hospital, and later shifted to a hospital in Kengeri. However, he passed away on October 31. A case of murder has been registered by the Ramanagara rural police and further investigation is underway.