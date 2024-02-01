Bengaluru: 19-year-old PES University student from TN dies by suicide

A student from Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu died by suicide on January 30 at PES University’s Electronic City campus in Bengaluru. The student has been identified as Vignesh K, a 19-year-old who was pursuing his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). It is pertinent to note that two other students from the university had also died by suicide in the last seven months.

The Bangalore police have reportedly registered an FIR of ‘unnatural death’ based on a complaint filed by his father. The police also told Indian Express that they are going through material evidence and CCTV footage to probe the reason for Vignesh’s death. The postmortem has been completed and the body has been handed over to the family.