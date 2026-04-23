Bengaluru: 19-year-old Foxconn worker gives birth in toilet, newborn found dead

A 19-year-old Foxconn factory worker allegedly gave birth inside a toilet and killed her newborn moments later. This incident was reported from the company’s unit near Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city.

The incident came to light around 9 am on Wednesday, April 22, after housekeeping staff discovered a clogged toilet on the facility's second floor. Police said the blockage was first noticed around 9:15 pm on April 21, but inspection was deferred because the housekeeping technician’s shift had ended.

When staff examined the toilet the next morning, they found a newborn's body inside and alerted the police. A preliminary investigation confirmed that the child had been killed before being dumped into the commode.

The police traced the mother to Renuka, a 19-year-old operator at the unit from Yadgir district who was residing in the factory dormitory. Police said she had gone into labour while using the toilet on April 21 and delivered the baby alone.

Renuka is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after developing an infection due to a lack of postpartum medical care.

The Vishwanathapura police have registered a case of murder, and further investigation is underway.