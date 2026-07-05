Bengaluru: 18 hurt after BMTC bus rams into stationary bus

A collision between two electric BMTC buses near KR Circle in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 4, left 18 people injured, including a bus driver and two conductors, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 8.30 am when a BMTC bus travelling from Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Attibele was hit from behind by another BMTC electric bus near the KR Circle traffic signal.

According to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the bus operated by OHM Mobility under Depot-7 had begun moving after crossing the traffic signal when it was struck from the rear by a Tata Smart Mobility electric bus operated under Depot-3.

A total of 15 passengers, the conductors of both buses and the driver of the bus that rammed into the vehicle ahead sustained injuries. They were immediately shifted to St. Martha's Hospital for treatment . Police said the driver suffered serious head injuries, while a woman passenger had to be rescued by Fire and Emergency Services personnel after she became trapped inside the bus.

BMTC said all passengers travelling on the OHM Mobility-operated bus were safe and that no serious injuries were reported among them. Of those admitted to St. Martha's Hospital, 11 were discharged after receiving initial treatment, while one driver and two passengers continued to undergo treatment.

The corporation said it would bear all medical expenses related to the treatment of the injured.

A police officer said preliminary findings suggested that the driver of the bus in front may have applied the brakes abruptly near the signal, leading to the collision. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established and an investigation is underway.

The conductor of the Vayu Vajra bus said the vehicle had been stationary at the traffic signal for about 20 to 30 seconds before it was hit from behind.

"Our bus was stopped at the signal. We did not know how the vehicle came from behind and hit us. We had been waiting at the signal for about 20 to 30 seconds. The driver suffered injuries and some passengers sustained minor injuries. We shifted all of them to hospital after providing first aid," the conductor said .

The impact severely damaged the front portion of the rear bus and the back of the Vayu Vajra bus. Traffic in the KR Circle area was disrupted for some time before police cleared the damaged vehicles and restored normal movement.

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh, accompanied by transport department and BMTC officials, visited St. Martha's Hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured passengers and the driver. He also directed hospital authorities to provide the best possible medical care to those undergoing treatment.

Senior BMTC officials supervised the rescue and relief operations and ensured that the injured were shifted to hospital promptly. The Halasuru Gate Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.