Belur BJP MLA HK Suresh takes oath at Dharmasthala, denies cross-voting

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA HK Suresh, on Tuesday, June 30, sought to publicly refute allegations that he cross-voted in the June 18 Karnataka Legislative Council elections by taking oaths at two prominent temples in Karnataka. The Belur MLA first visited the historic Chennakeshava Temple in Belur and later the Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala.

Surrounded by his supporters and party workers, Suresh offered prayers at the Chennakeshava Temple before touching the temple's sacrificial stone and declaring three times that he had neither indulged in cross-voting nor betrayed the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Suresh later travelled to Dharmasthala to take a similar oath before Lord Manjunatha. Speaking to reporters after taking the oath at Dharmasthala, Suresh said, "A section of electronic media had reported that I have cross-voted in the MLC elections. I am a loyal party worker. I told them the same day that I have not cross-voted. I am from the Sangh Parivar. My loyalty to the party is absolute."

He also said he had submitted a letter to BJP state president BY Vijayendra and senior party leaders on June 19 stating that he had not cross-voted. Suresh alleged that the accusations were part of a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his image.

"A major conspiracy has been hatched against me by those who cannot tolerate my political growth," he said.

He added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally campaigned for me in the Belur constituency. If I had betrayed such a leader and the party, God would never forgive me."

The controversy stems from the June 18 Karnataka Legislative Council elections, in which the Congress won five of the seven seats amid allegations of cross-voting by members of the National Democratic Alliance. While the BJP secured two seats, the JD(S) candidate failed to obtain the required number of votes.

BJP MLC CT Ravi submitted a fact-finding report on the alleged cross-voting to BJP state president BY Vijayendra on June 27 and later claimed that the total number of cross-votes from the NDA could be 12, instead of the 11 alleged by the Congress.

Following the election, Vijayendra had announced that BJP legislators would assemble at Dharmasthala for a "truth test" before Lord Manjunatha to identify those responsible for cross-voting, a statement that drew criticism from sections within the party.