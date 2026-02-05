Belagavi: Court convicts 12 for stripping, assaulting woman

A Belagavi district court on Wednesday convicted all 12 accused in the case relating to the disrobing and assault of a 42-year-old woman in December 2023, sentencing them to five years’ rigorous imprisonment. The accused and the victim both belong to the same Scheduled Tribe community.

The verdict was delivered by the Additional 10th District and Sessions Court, Belagavi, presided over by Judge HS Manjunath. The court found the accused guilty under Section 235 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, corresponding to Section 258 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The convicted persons — Basappa Naika (45), Raju Naika (52), Kempanna (52), Parvathi Basappa Naika (37), Yeallva Rudrappa Naika (67), Lakkappa Naika (26), Gangavva Basappa Walikar (62), Sangeetha Sadashiva Hegganaika (35), Santosh Naika (21), Sobha Raju Naika (49), Lakkavva Yellappa Naika (42) and Shivappa Vannuri (53) — are residents of Hosa Vantamuri village in Belagavi district.

The incident took place in Hosa Vantamuri village, around 9 km from Belagavi, in the early hours of December 11, 2023. The woman was assaulted, partially stripped, tied to an electric pole and publicly humiliated after her 24-year-old son eloped with an 18-year-old woman from the same village on December 10. The girl’s engagement to another man was to be held the next day.

According to the prosecution, members of the girl’s family, angered by the elopement, stormed the boy’s house, ransacked it and assaulted his mother. A villager alerted the police, who rescued the woman. An FIR was registered by Kakati police based on the victim’s complaint.

The accused were booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to unlawful assembly, rioting, attempt to murder, assault, outraging modesty, disrobing, criminal intimidation and mischief, along with provisions of the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981.

Considering the gravity of the offence, the state government transferred the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on December 16, 2023. The CID filed the charge sheet on April 22, 2024. During the trial, 45 witnesses were examined.

The Karnataka High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the trial court to complete proceedings within an outer limit of one year. The case had triggered political reactions during the Karnataka Assembly session , with the Opposition targeting the Congress government over the incident.

The state government later allotted two acres of land to the victim under the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation’s land ownership scheme.

On December 30, 2023, the Karnataka police felicitated the police officers and village residents who attempted to intervene and prevent the attack on the woman. The felicitation programme was held at the Belagavi City Police Grounds.

The residents of Vantamuri village Jahangir Tahsildar, Wasim Makandar, Gram Panchayat Chairman Siddappa Holikar were felicitated for showing courage to prevent the assault.

The letter of appreciation given by the court was handed over to them by the Belagavi Police Commissioner Siddaramappa. They were also given a cash award of Rs 3,000. PSI Manjunath Hulakunda and five others were also facilitated for rushing to the spot immediately and initiating action.