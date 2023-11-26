Belagavi Cantonment Board CEO Anand found dead days after CBI raid

Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer K Anand, aged 40, was found dead at his official residence in Camp, Belagavi, on Saturday, November 25. An officer of Indian Defence Estate Services (IDES) from Chennai, Anand had been stationed in Belagavi for approximately one and a half years and was living alone.

According to media reports, Anand had not emerged from his bedroom since the evening of November 23 without providing any information to the domestic staff. Concerned about his unresponsiveness to phone calls, the domestic workers informed former Cantonment Board Vice President Sajid Sheikh on Saturday morning. The Camp Station Police were alerted, and upon breaking into the room, they discovered Anand's lifeless body on the floor.

The death follows closely after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the Cantonment board on November 18, alleging misappropriation in the recruitment of employees in 2021. The CBI's scrutiny focused on the illegal recruitment of 19 employees, including clerks and stenographers, based on a complaint filed by candidate Clayton Coelillo.