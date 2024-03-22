Became irrigation minister to ensure Mekedatu dam construction: DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar on Thursday, March 21, said that he has kept the irrigation portfolio with himself to ensure that the Mekedatu project is implemented. The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress government over the water dispute after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in its election manifesto promised that they won’t allow construction of Mekedatu dam by Karnataka.

In response, Shivakumar said, “It is the stand of the DMK. It is their desire and political wish, and I don’t want to comment on it. I took the Ministry of Irrigation to ensure that the Mekedatu project is implemented. We want to help Tamil Nadu as well. We will release 177 TMC of water, as Karnataka stands committed to the court order. At the same time, we want to help the people of Bengaluru, who have come from all over the country."