BBMP seals mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh for tax arrears

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday, February 14, sealed Rockline Mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh for outstanding tax dues. The mall owed the corporation Rs. 11.51 crores in dues, accumulated from the year 2011, according to authorities. The mall, located in Dasarahalli zone, was closed off by BBMP marshals and officers.
Zonal Commissioner Preeti Gehlot and Joint Commissioner Balasekhar supervised the process. BBMP has hinted that more such malls which are yet to clear the dues will face similar action.
This is not the first time that the BBMP has locked a mall over tax arrears. Earlier in December 2023, BBMP authorities shut down Mantri Square mall for the same reason. In total, Mantri Square owes Rs 51 crore in tax arrears to the BBMP. Despite receiving multiple notices from the Palike in the past to clear the arrears, the mall management did not respond, authorities said.