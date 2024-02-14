BBMP seals mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh for tax arrears

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday, February 14, sealed Rockline Mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh for outstanding tax dues. The mall owed the corporation Rs. 11.51 crores in dues, accumulated from the year 2011, according to authorities. The mall, located in Dasarahalli zone, was closed off by BBMP marshals and officers.

Zonal Commissioner Preeti Gehlot and Joint Commissioner Balasekhar supervised the process. BBMP has hinted that more such malls which are yet to clear the dues will face similar action.