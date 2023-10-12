‘BBMP is enemy no 1 of Bengaluru’: Karnataka HC on increasing illegal hoardings

“It is a loss of revenue to the BBMP and to fill up that loss, you (BBMP) will burden the citizens. This is the problem. You are the first enemy of the city,” Justice Dixit observed.

The court has now directed the BBMP to undertake a comprehensive survey of all hoardings, advertisement boards, and flexes erected across the city over the past three years. This survey must include details such as the number of permissions granted for structures, the duration of permissions, fees collected, and the count of structures erected without proper authorisation.

The court further directed the BBMP to take decisive action against officials found wanting in their duty to curtail the spread of illicit hoardings. In response to a prior directive, the BBMP reported that 242 notices were issued to erring junior officers for neglecting their duty to combat illegal hoardings.