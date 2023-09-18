BBMP imposes meat ban in Bengaluru in view of Ganesh Chaturthi

In view of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner on September 18, 2023 issued an official order prohibiting the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in Bengaluru. "On 18th September 2023, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat under BBMP is completely prohibited," the order issued by the BBMP's animal advisory division read.

Bengaluru is home to nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses. Recently, a similar prohibition was declared for Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Throughout the year, meat bans are a common occurrence during various festivals, to respect religious sentiments.

In addition to the meat ban, the BBMP has established a set of guidelines for organisers of Ganesh pandals across the city. Notably, the civic body has enforced strict regulations against the sale and production of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP), with hefty penalties for violations.

To ensure an environmentally responsible celebration, the civic body pledged to closely monitor the festival and take action against any breaches of these guidelines. Organisers have been explicitly directed not to forcefully solicit donations from individuals.

The municipal corporation has made special arrangements at Sankey Lake, Halasuru Lake, Yediyur Lake, Agara Lake, and Hebbal Lake to facilitate the immersion of idols in an environmentally conscious manner.