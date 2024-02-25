BBMP allocates Rs 131 crore budget to address Bengaluru’s water woes

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has allocated Rs 131 crore budget to drill borewells as a measure to address the imminent water crisis in the city. A total of 58 locations in Bengaluru are facing drinking water scarcity. These areas include Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, RR Nagar, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, among others.
A coordination committee meeting was recently held by Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, with the BBMP officials regarding the water crisis. At the meeting BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath announced a budget of Rs 131 crore for drilling borewells to alleviate the problem. The Commissioner instructed zonal commissioners to identify areas with water scarcity and submit reports detailing the required funding. Following this, the Palike would sanction the required funds.
The BBMP is focusing on drilling borewells in critical zones such as Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, and Yelahanka, covering 110 villages. Giri Nath said that the 58 areas which were facing acute water shortages were identified, and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been directed to drill borewells in Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants to keep the water supply intact. He also instructed officials to call for tenders to dig borewells to supply water.
BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar reported that out of the 10,955 borewells in the city, 1,214 have dried up, with a further decline in water levels observed in 3,700 wells. Efforts are underway to identify borewells for repair and redrilling. BWSSB identified 257 critical areas, predominantly in the 110 villages, where water scarcity is acute.
He said that the Board is providing water to the affected areas through water tankers. While the Board has 86 water tankers at their disposal, they have hired 200 private water tankers. Temporary water tanks have been installed in places like RR Nagar, with plans for similar installations in other areas.
Bengaluru receives 1,450 MLD (million litres per day) of water from the TK Halli pumping station in Mandya district. According to BWSSB officials, there is no shortage of water since there is 16 tmcft of water available at the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir. The severe shortage experienced is primarily in the outskirts, particularly in the 110 village limits, where layouts and apartments rely on borewells due to groundwater depletion. However, there is sufficient storage at reservoirs like Kabini and Gorur (Hemavathi) to meet Bengaluru's potable water needs.