BBMP allocates Rs 131 crore budget to address Bengaluru’s water woes

The BBMP is focusing on drilling borewells in critical zones such as Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, and Yelahanka, covering 110 villages. Giri Nath said that the 58 areas which were facing acute water shortages were identified, and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been directed to drill borewells in Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants to keep the water supply intact. He also instructed officials to call for tenders to dig borewells to supply water.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar reported that out of the 10,955 borewells in the city, 1,214 have dried up, with a further decline in water levels observed in 3,700 wells. Efforts are underway to identify borewells for repair and redrilling. BWSSB identified 257 critical areas, predominantly in the 110 villages, where water scarcity is acute.

He said that the Board is providing water to the affected areas through water tankers. While the Board has 86 water tankers at their disposal, they have hired 200 private water tankers. Temporary water tanks have been installed in places like RR Nagar, with plans for similar installations in other areas.