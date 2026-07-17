Bantwal nurse murder: Accused arrested, hospitalised after alleged suicide bid

Police have arrested the man accused of fatally attacking a young nurse in Bantwal, less than 24 hours after the murder. The accused, identified as 22-year-old Chetan, was taken into custody on Friday, July 17.

According to the police, Chetan was traced to Pacchanady in Vamanjoor near Mangaluru. Officers apprehended him, but shifted him to a government hospital for medical examination and treatment after discovering that he had allegedly attempted to die by suicide.

Police said Chetan, a resident of Odilnala in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, is the prime accused in the murder of 21-year-old Lavanya, who was hacked to death at the KSRTC bus stand on BC Road on Thursday evening.

Lavanya, a resident of Kodange near Kakyapadavu, worked as a nurse at a private clinic in Kalladka and was returning home after work when she was attacked.

According to the investigation, Lavanya had boarded a KSRTC bus bound for Kakyapadavu. Police said Chetan, who is her distant relative and had allegedly been stalking her, boarded the same bus after she had taken her seat.

Investigators said Chetan allegedly pulled out a sword from a bag while inside the bus. Lavanya got off the bus and attempted to flee through the bus stand, but Chetan allegedly chased her and struck her on the back of her neck with the weapon in front of commuters and bystanders.

Members of the public rushed Lavanya to the Bantwal Government Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

After the attack, Chetan reportedly abandoned the weapon at the scene and fled in a car. A video of the assault, which was circulated widely on social media, showed him attacking Lavanya before escaping.

The Bantwal Town police had registered a murder case and formed special teams to trace the accused.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the attack was linked to the accused’s alleged obsession with the victim, while the exact motive remains under investigation.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726