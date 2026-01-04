Ballari killing puts private gun ownership under scrutiny as state mulls new regulations

The state government is considering tightening gun ownership laws after it emerged that the bullet that killed a Congress worker in Ballari district may have been fired from a privately owned weapon.

Rajashekhar Reddy was killed in a Congress-BJP clash outside Gangavathi BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy’s residence on January 1, when both police and private gunmen opened fire.

“In view of the incident, private guns have been confiscated in Ballari and we will frame new regulations for gun ownership,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters .

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters that the case might be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“We are mulling it. There are possibilities of giving the matter to the CID. I will speak to CM Siddaramaiah. If need be then we will do it,” he told reporters .

Parameshwara also said that forensic ballistic examination is underway to determine the origin of the fatal bullet.

Attempted suicide?

Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur, who was suspended a day after taking charge of the district, was reported to have attempted suicide. However, police officers dismissed the claims.

Nejjur’s IPS batchmate Shrihari Babu BL told reporters that no such attempt took place and that there was “nothing to worry about” regarding his mental health. He said that Nejjur was staying at his (Babu’s) farmhouse in Tumakuru district after his suspension following the clashes.

Nejjur had taken charge as Ballari SP hours before the clash took place. He reached the location within half an hour of reports of violence emerging from the area, and without any immediate response from higher authorities, followed standard protocol on the ground. He was suspended afterwards, with the home minister holding him at fault for the disturbance to law and order in the area.

The clash took place when Congress workers were putting up posters ahead of Valmiki Jayanti, when BJP workers suddenly objected and began throwing stones at them. The police failed to control the situation through lathicharge, and eventually proceeded to fire as private gunmen also did the same. Rajashekhar was shot in the ensuing chaos.

Assistant Director General of Police (Law and Order) R Hitendra had said on January 2 that the bullet recovered during autopsy was not from a police-issue weapon. Five gunmen’s firearms were seized in relation to the accidental killing.

The ADGP revealed on January 3 that prima facie analysis suggested the bullet was fired from the weapon of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy’s gunman, who is now absconding.

Defending Bharath Reddy, DK Shivakumar said, “There was no violence until Janardhan Reddy was allowed into Ballari. He has no right to speak about the violence. Our party will stand firmly behind our MLA Bharath Reddy.”

The ADGP had further stated that four cases had been registered in connection to the clashes, with no arrests made so far. One of the cases was registered against Janardhana Reddy himself. Three cases were registered on the basis of complaints, while one was taken up suo moto by Ballari City DSP Chandrakanth Nanda Reddy.

Gangavathi MLA and BJP leader G Janardhana Reddy in turn filed counter complaints at Bruce Pete police station naming 23 people, including Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy. He alleged assault and breaking and entering were carried out at his residence at the Congress MLA’s behest.

Janardhana also wrote separate letters to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 4 demanding he be provided Z - category security given the circumstances.

Addressing Janardhana’s allegations, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “He is a film producer after all, so acting comes naturally... The Reddy family is unable to digest the defeat in Ballari and is therefore making such accusations.”