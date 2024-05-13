Bail granted to Prajwal’s father HD Revanna in kidnapping case

A special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru on Monday, May 13, granted bail to Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna in a case of alleged kidnapping in connection with the sexual abuse charges against his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. He was arrested on May 4 by the Special Investigation Team probing the sexual abuse allegations against by Revanna’s son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

The bail was granted on a surety of Rs 5 lakh. As per the terms of bail, Revanna has been barred from entering KR Nagar in Mysuru, from where the survivor hails.

On May 3, a complaint was registered in Mysuru where a 20-year-old man accused Revanna of kidnapping his mother, who was allegedly sexually abused by Prajwal. Revanna had filed for anticipatory bail before a Bengaluru court but it was rejected on May 4. Following this, he was arrested the same day. The complainant’s mother was rescued on May 4, following which she recorded statements with the SIT, alleging that she was raped by Prajwal Revanna.

On April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against HD Revanna and Prajwal accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter who was a domestic worker in their house. According to the complaint, both Revanna and Prajwal sexually harassed the women workers in their house under various pretexts. Prajwal allegedly used to video call the woman’s daughter when she was at home and harass her using foul language.

