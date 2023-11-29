Azim Premji Univ student suicide: Family says he was suspended over a pack of cigarettes

Ashish, who is also an alumnus of APU and is currently pursuing a PhD in Biology at Indiana University, said that Ashwin suffered from clinical depression and was undergoing treatment which had been proving beneficial. But the disciplinary action by the university was the final straw, his family believes.

“A few weeks ago there was an incident when cigarette smell was wafting in the hostel’s hallway. This led the hostel staff to conduct inspections in all rooms and cigarette packs were found among my brother’s and other students’ belongings. Even though it was not clear who was smoking, disciplinary action was launched against all of them, yet this was not informed to their families,” said Ashish.

Despite Ashwin’s faculty mentor’s appeal for leniency due to his need for family support during the disciplinary process, it was not approved. Throughout the proceedings, Ashwin was prohibited from discussing the matter with friends and family. The family alleged that the suspension was handed out without evidence, and it was only a few days after this that Ashwin took his life. “The authorities slapped him with a suspension that we all believe was without evidence because they are unable to furnish anything. He was on the path to getting better but when someone is recovering from severe depression, these kinds of charges can break them… it was the final straw,” Ashish said.