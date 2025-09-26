Azim Premji declines Karnataka CM’s request to open Wipro campus roads to ease traffic

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Wipro founder and chairman Azim Premji on Wednesday, September 24, declined Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s request to allow vehicles to pass through the company’s Sarjapur campus to ease traffic congestion along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

In a letter to Siddaramaiah, Premji said Wipro could not permit such movement as the campus is private property owned by a listed company and part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

“We apprehend significant legal, governance and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property not intended for public thoroughfare. Moreover, public vehicular movement through private property would not be effective as a sustainable, long-term solution,” Premji wrote.

He also pointed out that stringent, non-negotiable access control norms mandated under SEZ regulations, along with operational and security requirements, made public access unfeasible.

The Chief Minister had written to Azim Premji on September 19 highlighting severe traffic congestion at Iblur junction on the ORR and proposed limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus. He said the measure could reduce congestion by nearly 30% during peak hours.

Premji, however, argued that there could be no single-point solution or “silver bullet” to the problem. Instead, he recommended a comprehensive, scientific study led by global experts in urban transport management to develop short, medium, and long-term solutions for the city’s mobility issues.

“Wipro nevertheless stands committed to partner with the Government of Karnataka to find a lasting solution for Bengaluru’s mobility challenges. We believe a collaborative, data-driven approach will yield the most impactful results for our city,” Premji said, adding that the company would support such study financially and operationally.

Despite turning down the CM’s specific request, he designated a company representative to coordinate with the state government on future discussions.