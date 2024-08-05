At Azim Premji University convocation, students sport Palestinian flag in solidarity

At the Azim Premji University convocation ceremony on Sunday, August 4, students stood in solidarity against the ongoing genocide in Palestine. As they went up to receive their degrees, many students sported the Palestinian flag and stickers reading ‘End Genocide’, reportedly to draw attention to the alleged complicity of Azim Premji University and Wipro in the ongoing conflict through their partnerships with Israeli institutions.

Azim Premji University is primarily funded by the Azim Premji Foundation, which is a not-for-profit organisation. The Foundation was established by Azim Premji, the founder of Wipro Limited, one of India’s largest IT services companies.

Pointing out that Wipro has a research partnership with Tel Aviv University, the students criticised the company for its ties to Israeli organisations. They demanded that Wipro divest from Israeli multinational corporations and institutions, and urged the company to cease funding activities that they alleged contribute to the genocide in Palestine.

“Azim Premji Foundation is funded by Wipro and has a reputation of being very philanthropic. On one hand they are maintaining an image of working for the welfare of people and on other hand they are enabling the genocide of Palestinians by partnering with Israeli organisations. We demand that the company stop investing in Israel and stand with the people of Palestine,” said Sachin, a student at the university.

“A few students wore Palestinian flags as a sign of solidarity. The convocation ceremony was held without disturbance and there were no protests on campus that we are aware of," a spokesperson of the Azim Premji University said.