Asianet Suvarna News identifies Indian Muslims with Pakistan flag, issues apology later

It is to be noted that the EAC-PM report — released in the midst of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — uses projected figures for 2015 to make the comparison between Hindu-Muslim populations, but reveals nothing new that was not already known from the 2011 Census of India. The report with its old data, however, has since been used to peddle a communal narrative by many media outlets and BJP leaders including Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Speaking to the media, Rajeev claimed that the report’s finding on Hindu and Muslim population changes is significant, asking why “only the Muslim community” population had risen so much. He also ‘wondered’ how much of the growth was due to “illegal immigration” and religious conversions.

TNM has reported that the data presented in the report, and the media coverage around it, has misrepresented the changes in religious composition of India’s population, by making it seem like the share of Muslim population was growing at an alarming rate. While the report itself concludes that this is an indication that minorities are well protected in India, the religion-wise total fertility rates and other factors indicate that the population share of Muslims isn’t growing at an exorbitant rate, and that religious conversions or illegal immigration cannot be the primary reason for the growth either.