Art and its transformative power in a complex society

If you were asked to close your eyes and imagine ‘art’, what would come to mind? Probably galleries, paintings, or sculptures, and maybe music, films, or architecture. And these, indeed, are expressions of art. Yet in its truest form, art is in the design and foundation of all the transformations in the world.

We witnessed this closely during the co-creation of the Alli Serona Bus Stop art installation. Women from Bengaluru's Hosanagar settlement wanted a bus stop in their area. For them, a bus stop is a means to employment opportunities, healthcare for their families, education for their children, improvement in financial conditions, and a cleaner environment. A bus stop could transform their lives. Yet, asking for public infrastructure from the authorities was a task so intimidating, it was almost unimaginable.

So the Alli Serona collective decided to build a bus-stop art installation, incorporating the ideas of the women. When they were compelled to imagine what they wanted in a bus stop — shade, water, toilet, seat, bus timings, maybe a swing to put the baby, radio, brighter colours, street lights, and so on — the ideas poured in. The process of building a bus-stop installation invoked in the women a commitment to their needs. The installation travelled to four communities in the city. Thousands of women, men, and children visited and discussed their mobility issues.

With this newfound empowerment, they took their transportation needs to the decision-makers. Today, one of the five bus routes proposed by the women has been accepted, with buses now operating on this route. The new bus route has changed their lives for the better. And it was all done through a seemingly simple creative project.