Arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna in rape case

An arrest warrant has been issued against Prajwal Revanna, the absconding Janata Dal (Secular) Member of Parliament for Hassan, in connection with a rape case. There are three such cases against him, and this is the first warrant, which was issued on Saturday, May 18. It pertains to a complaint registered on April 28 at the Holenarsipur Town Police Station against both Prajwal and HD Revanna by their former domestic worker.

The warrant was issued by the Special Court for Elected Representatives upon request from the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Prajwal Revanna, who is being probed by the SIT for multiple cases of sexual abuse, fled to Germany on April 27. Despite a Blue Corner notice issued by Interpol to its 196 member countries, seeking information on his current location, no response has been received. The SIT may now seek the cancellation of Prajwal’s diplomatic passport, which will likely force him to return to India.

The warrant was issued in a complaint by a 47-year-old woman at the Holenarsipur Town Police Station accusing JDS leader and Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna and his son Prajwal of sexually harassing her and her daughter, who worked as a domestic worker in their household. The complaint alleges that both men sexually harassed the women under various pretexts. Her son had also filed a complaint on May 3 accusing Revanna of kidnapping his mother.

A Bengaluru court had earlier rejected HD Revanna’s anticipatory bail in the case on May 4, and he was arrested the same day. The kidnapped woman was rescued on May 4, following which she recorded statements with the SIT, alleging that she was raped by Prajwal Revanna and sexually harassed by his father.

HD Revanna was granted conditional bail and released from the Parappana Agrahara Jail on May 14.