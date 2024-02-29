‘Are we beggars?’ Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams Union govt on fund allocation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, February 29 slammed the Union government's treatment of the state, criticising the reduction in grants and its impact on Karnataka's financial stability. Replying to a discussion on the budget in the Assembly, he asked, "Such injustice is meted out against us. When asked to release the special grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, she (Nirmala Sitharaman) said that the format wasn’t right. Is she giving us alms? Are we beggars?"

Drawing a parallel to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Siddaramaiah criticised the alleged injustice of reduced fund allocation to Karnataka in the Union budget.

Expressing his concerns about the lack of movement in releasing funds for drought-affected areas, he said, “We had sent the proposal for drought relief in October itself. We met the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We had requested relief for 223 out of 240 taluks which are drought-affected. Although the Union Minister said he would call a meeting on December 23, the meeting has not been held so far. We have temporarily distributed relief to 33 lakh farmers.”