‘Are they Brihaspati?’ CM Siddaramaiah slams Murthys over boycott of survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, October 17, hit back at Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and author-Sansad member Sudha Murty for refusing to participate in the state's ongoing social and educational survey. He questioned if the couple would refuse to participate in the Census if it was carried out by the Union government.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the exercise was being wrongly portrayed as a caste-based enumeration limited to Backward Classes. “See, it’s left to them. This is not a survey of only Backward Classes. If they don’t understand this, what can I say? Are they Brihaspati just because they are the founders of Infosys?” Siddaramaiah said, referring to the deity associated with wisdom.

He emphasised that the survey is a comprehensive socio-economic and educational study covering all seven crore residents of Karnataka. “We have said this 20 times, it’s not just for the Backward Classes but for everyone. The upper castes also benefit from schemes like Shakti and Gruha Lakshmi. This is to understand the living conditions of all sections of society,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the couple appeared to have received “wrong information” about the nature of the survey. “We have repeatedly given advertisements and made public statements to clarify. I feel the wrong information has gone to them. This is a socio-economic and educational survey, not a caste-only exercise,” he said.

He also questioned whether the couple would refuse to cooperate when the Union government conducts its proposed nationwide caste census. “If the Centre also does a caste census, will they refuse to participate then?” he asked.

Reiterating that welfare programmes in Karnataka are designed for all citizens regardless of caste or class, Siddaramaiah cited his government’s flagship initiatives, the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel to women, and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which offers Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of families. “Aren’t upper-caste women and those above the poverty line availing these benefits? The idea that this survey is only for backward classes is completely wrong,” he said.

Expressing frustration at what he called “persistent misconceptions among the elite,” the Chief Minister added, “People should understand what this survey is about. What can I do if they don’t understand?”