An Indo-Chinese couple is whipping up authentic Sichuan flavours in Bengaluru

When Dongli Zhang moved to India in late 2019, she never imagined that three years would pass before she was able to return to her hometown of Chengdu in the Sichuan province of China. Stuck in Bengaluru as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions continued, she eventually decided to turn to a source of comfort, one that reminded her of home when going back wasn't an option — cooking. Along with her husband Aditya Ramakrishnan, Dongli began recreating dishes from the Sichuan region, some that were nearly impossible to find in India.

While India is no stranger to its own version of Chinese food, the flavours and textures that Dongli and Aditya sought couldn't be found in typical Indo-Chinese joints. Together, they experimented in their home kitchen and once the restrictions started to lift, they began to invite friends over to sample their offerings.

"I used to cook for myself when I was studying in the US," said Dongli, who, at that time, saw cooking as nothing more than a simple daily activity. "I never thought that I could make something of it." It wasn't until Dongli saw the response to their cooking from friends that she realised there was a culinary path she and Aditya could seriously pursue. "It really sparked a passion for this," she recalls.

In December 2022, the couple officially began the Má Là Kitchen Supper Club out of their apartment in Bengaluru. Má Là, as their Instagram bio details, means numbing and spicy, and is one of the 24 flavour profiles in Sichuan cooking.