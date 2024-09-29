‘An accused is an accused’: Lokayukta ADGP responds to HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations

Lokayukta Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) M Chandra Sekhar refuted the accusations levelled by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday, September 28, calling them "false and malicious." His statement came shortly after Kumaraswamy accused him of leaking sensitive information and engaging in illegal activities.

Kumaraswamy, during a press conference, claimed that the police department was acting under political pressure from state ministers. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of misusing law enforcement agencies to target opposition leaders.

“The state government had sought a prosecution against me from the Governor and this information was leaked... Chandra Sekar said that an investigation should be conducted on the officials in the governor's office. Who is this Chandra Sekhar? What powers does he have? Chandrashekhar has the audacity to seek permission from the government to conduct a probe in the governor's office,” Kumaraswamy lashed out.

The Union Minister alleged that Chandra Sekhar, a Himachal Pradesh cadre officer serving on deputation in Karnataka, had falsified documents and conspired with individuals facing numerous criminal charges. Kumaraswamy also said that he would submit documents supporting his claims to the Home Secretary in New Delhi.

Chandra Sekhar, an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank IPS officer, heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Lokayukta constituted to probe a case related to illegal granting of mining lease in which Kumaraswamy is an accused.

Responding to these accusations, Chandra Sekhar, in a letter addressed to his colleagues, denounced the claims as attempts to obstruct the SIT's work. "Today an accused, HD Kumaraswamy, made false and malicious allegations and threats. As you know, the SIT had sought the prosecution sanction of the accused from the competent authority. This accused is on bail... He has done this to deter us from discharging our duties. It appears that his objective is to create fear in the minds of officers of SIT by attacking me.”

Chandra Sekhar, quoting George Bernard Shaw, remarked, "Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty, and the pig likes it." He urged his team not to be demotivated by the accusations, adding, “An accused, however high and mighty he may be, is an accused. Let us not get demotivated by such allegations and threats. I, as head of SIT, promise you that I will work without fear or favour and bring to justice all criminals and accused in our cases. I promise to protect you from external influences.”

He said, “This must not deter us from discharging our duty.”

A confidential letter from the Lokayukta, requesting the Governor's sanction to prosecute Kumaraswamy in an alleged mining scam, was leaked to the public. The case, which dates back to 2007, involves allegations that during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008, HD Kumaraswamy illegally granted a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Sandur taluk in Ballari district. It is alleged that this approval was in violation of legal norms and facilitated extensive illegal mining activity in the region.

The Lokayukta's SIT, led by Chandra Sekhar, first sought the Governor's sanction to prosecute Kumaraswamy on November 23 last year. The Governor's office requested additional information, which the SIT provided on August 8.