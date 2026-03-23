Amid West Asia disruptions, crude and LPG shipments reach Mangaluru port

Amidst the conflict in Iran, several tankers carrying crude oil and LPG have docked at New Mangalore Port (NMP) in the past few days, and more are likely to arrive, according to media reports.

The Pyxis Pioneer, a Singapore-flagged vessel carrying LPG set sail from Nederland, Texas, on February 14 and docked at NMP on Sunday, March 22. Just a day earlier Aqua Titan reached Mangaluru with a gross tonnage of 47,236 tonnes and discharged 16,714 tonnes of LPG for a firm named Aegis.

Crude supplies to India have been disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel attacked Iran. India imports about 80% of its fuel needs, a large chunk of which comes from West Asia. About 60% of India’s LPG needs are imported, and a significant portion comes from West Asia and passes through the Strait of Hormuz which Iran controls.

A Vietnam-flagged vessel called Apollo Ocean carrying LPG is expected to arrive on March 25 and discharge 26,687 tonnes of LGP to IOCL / BPCL. It is arriving from Vadinar Port, Jamnagar in Gujarat.