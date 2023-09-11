Amid rising dengue cases, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges people to maintain hygiene

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, September 11, made an appeal to the public stressing on the need to maintain hygiene at the house and surroundings in the backdrop of a spike in the number of dengue cases in Karnataka and state capital Bengaluru. “Across the state, in the recent past, more than 7,000 dengue cases have been reported. Among these, more than 4,000 dengue cases are reported in Bengaluru city alone,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“I have directed the concerned department officials to initiate all precautionary measures. The steps have already been taken to spray chemicals to contain the mosquito menace. The water clogging points will be identified and effective measures are taken to contain the disease,” he explained.

“I appeal to the public to give priority to the cleanliness of the surroundings of the house. Beware about mosquito bites. Do not fear dengue, be aware,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had stated last week that 4,427 dengue cases have been detected till date this year in Bengaluru alone, adding that the cases will now be monitored through an app developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). In Bengaluru, 1,649 dengue cases were reported in July, 1,589 in August, while 416 cases have been reported till last week in September. The disease is spreading due to stagnant rainwater,

To contain dengue surge in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, the state government has inaugurated a disease surveillance dashboard and mobile application.