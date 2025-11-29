Amid power tussle Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah invites DK Shivakumar for breakfast

Amid the ongoing power tussle, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah invited Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting on Saturday, November 29. The move comes after the party high command reportedly urged both leaders to hold talks and resolve their differences amicably.

“The high command called DK Shivakumar. They called me as well. They told both of us to meet and talk. So I invited him for breakfast. When he comes, we will discuss everything,” Siddaramaiah said. MLA and legal advisor to the CM, Ponnana AS, was also present at the breakfast meeting held at Cauvery, the official residence of the CM.