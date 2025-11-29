Amid power tussle Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah invites DK Shivakumar for breakfast

Amid the ongoing power tussle, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah invited Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting on Saturday, November 29. The move comes after the party high command reportedly urged both leaders to hold talks and resolve their differences amicably.
“The high command called DK Shivakumar. They called me as well. They told both of us to meet and talk. So I invited him for breakfast. When he comes, we will discuss everything,” Siddaramaiah said. MLA and legal advisor to the CM, Ponnana AS, was also present at the breakfast meeting held at Cauvery, the official residence of the CM.
The two leaders have been at odds over the Chief Minister’s post, with reports indicating that they had agreed to share the position for 2.5 years each. After the Congress victory in 2023, Siddaramaiah was expected to step down after completing his 2.5-year term. He completed this said term on November 20. Following this, Shivakumar has been pushing for the transition.
However, Siddaramaiah has shown no intention of vacating the post so far. In a recent social media post, he asserted that the people’s mandate is for “five full years.” Shivakumar, meanwhile, posted a cryptic message saying, “Word power is world power,” adding that the biggest strength was in keeping one’s word, no matter the position.