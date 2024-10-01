Amid ED Probe, Siddaramaiah’s wife offers to return plots to MUDA

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, his wife Parvathi announced that she would be returning the 14 controversial land sites allotted to her.

In a letter addressed to the MUDA Commissioner on September 30, Parvathi said she wanted to hand over the plots, adding that her husband's long-standing political career and integrity were far more important than any personal assets. "My husband, Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of the state, has upheld a strict code of ethics throughout his 40-year political career, remaining entirely free from any kind of blemish. To me, no house, plot, or wealth is more important than my husband's honour, dignity, and peace of mind," she wrote.

Parvathi said that she had initially considered returning the sites earlier but had refrained on advice to fight allegations and injustice. Her letter further appealed to political leaders and the media to refrain from dragging women from political families into controversies for political gains. "Do not harm their dignity and honour by involving them in political disputes," she urged.

This move comes in the wake of the ED booking Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the case. The ED’s investigation is linked to a broader probe into the alleged irregularities in the MUDA land allocation. As part of their investigation, the ED is empowered to summon individuals for questioning and potentially attach assets during the inquiry.

Subsequently, in a statement, Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment over the controversy. He confirmed that his wife had returned the land plots, which were initially given as compensation for acquired land, without going through formal procedures. “The people of the state also know that the opposition parties created a false complaint and dragged my family into the controversy to create political hatred against me. My stand was to fight without bowing down to this injustice. But my wife, who is upset with the political conspiracy going on against me, has taken a decision to return these plots, which has surprised me too,” he said.

Last week, an FIR was registered by the Lokayukta police against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and his brother-in-law, Mallikarjun Swamy. The FIR, lodged under court orders, involves allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites by MUDA, valued at Rs 56 crore. Mallikarjun had reportedly purchased the land from Devaraj, which was later gifted to Parvathi.