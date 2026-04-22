American tourist allegedly sexually assaulted at Kodagu homestay, 2 arrested

An American tourist was allegedly sexually assaulted at a homestay in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, with police arresting two persons, including the property owner and an employee, in connection with the case. The incident, which reportedly took place last week in Kutta village in Ponnampet taluk, came to light only after the survivor contacted officials at the United States Embassy after she left the property.

The police have identified the main accused as a worker at the homestay, a native of Jharkhand who had been employed there for several years. The owner has also been taken into custody on allegations of withholding assistance and attempting to cover up the incident.

Bindu Mani RN, Superintendent of Kodagu district police, confirmed that arrests have been made and said further investigation is in progress. She said a case of sexual assault has been registered at the Kutta police station.

According to media reports, the complaint was communicated to them through the embassy, following which a case was registered at Kutta police station. In her statement, the woman alleged that she was given a drink laced with an intoxicating substance and subsequently assaulted by an employee of the homestay. She also accused the owner of failing to support her in reporting the crime and of attempting to suppress the matter.

According to preliminary investigation, there are indications that the owner may have disabled the internet connection at the property, limiting her ability to contact others or seek help. The survivor is believed to have remained at the homestay for about three days after the alleged assault before leaving, reportedly informing the owner that she was travelling to Mysuru. After reaching a safe location, she contacted embassy officials, who then alerted Indian authorities.

A local court has remanded both accused in judicial custody until May 3.