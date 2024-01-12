Allow ‘Brand Bengaluru’ tableau at Republic Day Parade: Siddaramaiah to Rajnath Singh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking permission for the state to showcase its tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' at the 2024 Republic Day parade at 'Kartavya Path'. In the letter, Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka's consistent participation in the Republic Day parade for the last 14 years, winning prizes in various years, including 2005, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2022.

The theme 'Brand Bengaluru' was selected from five proposed themes for the 2024 Republic Day parade. "The state had presented the key-model and the music before the selection committee and it had asked us to attend the next meeting with certain modifications. However, after the last round of meeting, Karnataka has not been included in the 2024 Republic Day parade to be conducted at Kartavya Path. Instead, the tableau has been accommodated in the 'Bharat Parv' section at the Red Fort," Siddaramaiah said.