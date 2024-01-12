Allow ‘Brand Bengaluru’ tableau at Republic Day Parade: Siddaramaiah to Rajnath Singh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking permission for the state to showcase its tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' at the 2024 Republic Day parade at 'Kartavya Path'. In the letter, Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka's consistent participation in the Republic Day parade for the last 14 years, winning prizes in various years, including 2005, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2022.
The theme 'Brand Bengaluru' was selected from five proposed themes for the 2024 Republic Day parade. "The state had presented the key-model and the music before the selection committee and it had asked us to attend the next meeting with certain modifications. However, after the last round of meeting, Karnataka has not been included in the 2024 Republic Day parade to be conducted at Kartavya Path. Instead, the tableau has been accommodated in the 'Bharat Parv' section at the Red Fort," Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah described 'Brand Bengaluru' as a depiction of the city's remarkable development while remaining rooted in its culture and tradition. He said Karnataka's contributions to 'Vikasit Bharat' in technology, entrepreneurship, and tax contributions have been immense. The Chief Minister also highlighted the UNESCO recognition of the Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal-2 as one of the most beautiful airports in the world.
"The decision not to allow Karnataka’s tableau at this year's Republic Day parade has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. The exclusion has met with strong disappointment from the people of Karnataka. To avoid hurting the sentiments of seven crore Kannadigas, Karnataka should be allowed to showcase its tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' in the Republic Day Parade 2024 at Kartavya Path, instead of limiting it to 'Bharat Parv' exhibition at the Red Fort," he added.