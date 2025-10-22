All-women’s delegation meets CM, seeks protection of Dharmasthala SIT’s independence

An all-women’s delegation comprising writers, filmmakers, activists, and scholars met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, October 21 urging him to ensure the independence and continuity of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases of violence against women in Dharmasthala.

The delegation, representing the campaign “Who Killed Women in Dharmasthala?”, submitted a detailed memorandum demanding that all cases of violence, sexual assault, and suspicious deaths of women in Dharmasthala be brought under the SIT’s purview. They stressed that the ongoing investigation must continue comprehensively and transparently until it reaches a logical conclusion, without political or institutional interference.

Among the key demands put forward were the protection of the SIT’s autonomy, re-investigation of past cases and witness deaths and accountability of negligent officials.

The delegation particularly highlighted the murders of Sowjanya, Padmalatha, and Yamuna/Narayana, stating that in these instances, “the killers were identified and investigated but the cases were closed.”

They also called for the creation of an independent support group to ensure gender justice, protection for complainants and witnesses, and strict action against those obstructing investigations.

The memorandum further urged the government to implement long-term measures to advance gender justice, including speeding up the implementation of the Ugrappa Committee and Justice Verma Committee recommendations.

The delegation also sought the formation of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in religious institutions of all faiths, the introduction of comprehensive sex education, and stronger safety mechanisms for women.

The ten-member delegation included women’s rights activists H.S. Champavati, Madhu Bhushan, Shakun Mohini, Maya Rao, Gouramma, Jyothi Ananthasubbarao, Mamatha Yajaman, Mallige Sirimane, Geetha, and Sujatha. They explained to the Chief Minister that “Who Killed Women in Dharmasthala?” is a collective of women and concerned citizens working to amplify the voices of survivors and victims, and to hold systems accountable for inaction in cases of gender-based violence.

The state government had formed the SIT in July 2025, headed by Director General of Police (DGP) Pronab Mohanty, following claims made by a witness named Chinnaiah. He had alleged that he was forced to bury scores of bodies—including those of women and children who appeared to have been sexually assaulted.

Chinnaiah was arrested on August 18 after the SIT found inconsistencies in his statements. Investigators later revealed that the human skull he presented as evidence was handed to him by another person, not exhumed as he had claimed.